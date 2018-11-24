Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner bought 470 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

