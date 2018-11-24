Cyanconnode (CYAN) Shares Up 8.5%

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.13). 320,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 90,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cyanconnode in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Cyanconnode news, insider John Cronin bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

