Cyberark Software (CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.94.

CYBR stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.08. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

