Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 542,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 119,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 985.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 624,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 51,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

