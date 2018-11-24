Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

