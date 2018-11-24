Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,195,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,851 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

