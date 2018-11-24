Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,094.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 63.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $522,842.00 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00127330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00198555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.08649300 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

