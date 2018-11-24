Deere & Company (DE) PT Set at $158.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a $158.00 price target on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $105,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

