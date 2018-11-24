Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $84,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,898,000 after buying an additional 316,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,491,000 after buying an additional 303,621 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,108,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of DE opened at $142.84 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

