DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.50 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.574 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

