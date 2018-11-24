Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $60,709.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00001887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last week, Delphy has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,789,395 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

