DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $8,023,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 182.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,048,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

