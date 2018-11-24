Derwent London’s (DLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($49.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Derwent London to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,230 ($42.21) in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,099.23 ($40.50).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 3,044 ($39.78) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,133 ($40.94).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.