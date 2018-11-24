Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($49.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Derwent London to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,230 ($42.21) in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,099.23 ($40.50).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,044 ($39.78) on Friday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,133 ($40.94).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

