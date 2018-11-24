Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $392,392.00 and $322.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

