DeviantCoin Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $3,006.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 15,073,176 coins and its circulating supply is 12,993,796 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

