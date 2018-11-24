DexCom’s (DXCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.25, for a total transaction of $439,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $3,661,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $475,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $477,644,000 after purchasing an additional 705,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 67,520.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 493,572 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $51,494,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.