Diamond Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00027614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $5,792.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,025,745 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

