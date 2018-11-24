Digi International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digi International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

DGII opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 million, a PE ratio of 232.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,475.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at $481,741.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

