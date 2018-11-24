DigiCube Achieves Market Cap of $163,043.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DigiCube has a total market capitalization of $163,043.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the dollar. One DigiCube coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiCube alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023219 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006360 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About DigiCube

DigiCube (CRYPTO:CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com.

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiCube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiCube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.