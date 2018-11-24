Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $394,266.00

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $37.09 million and $394,266.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00125210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00195178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.60 or 0.08581170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,250,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

