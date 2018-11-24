Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 93,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.