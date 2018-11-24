Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

