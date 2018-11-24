Docusign Inc (DOCU) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,705,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $158,068,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $86,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $89,784,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $84,918,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $40.82 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

