Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

