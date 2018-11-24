Dropbox (DBX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DBX. Nomura raised Dropbox from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.93.

DBX opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,303 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,698 shares of company stock worth $5,639,536 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 341.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,379,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,490,000 after buying an additional 8,028,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,553.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after buying an additional 3,074,377 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 2,211,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24,095.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,979,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after buying an additional 1,971,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

