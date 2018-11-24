Duke Energy (DUK) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.14

News stories about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Duke Energy’s ranking:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Duke Energy stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

