Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,679,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $292,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,168,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,691,000 after acquiring an additional 668,836 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 125.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,967,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after buying an additional 475,948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 503,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 467,402 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

