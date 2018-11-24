Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,994 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 320,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 887.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/eagle-asset-management-inc-purchases-1994-shares-of-minerals-technologies-inc-mtx.html.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.