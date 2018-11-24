Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,816 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $83,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11,209.7% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 44.7% during the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $181.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.79.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

