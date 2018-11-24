Eagle Eye Solutions Group (EYE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

EYE stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.70 ($4.14).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

