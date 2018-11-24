EagleX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. EagleX has a total market cap of $61,663.00 and $89.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00194652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.08678783 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009117 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.