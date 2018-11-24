EAM Investors LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,086 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 325.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,241 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFIL opened at $8.06 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

