EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.49% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDEX stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Pro-Dex Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.12.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

