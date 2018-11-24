Ebiquity (EBQ) Trading Down 25.3%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price traded down 25.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.64). 107,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 71,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Ebiquity news, insider Michael Karg acquired 18,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,443.20 ($12,339.21).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

