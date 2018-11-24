Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (ERM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (TSE:ERM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

ERM stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv has a 1-year low of C$9.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.30.

About Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation specializes in real estate investments.

