Ecolab (ECL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.47.

ECL opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,386,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

