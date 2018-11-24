Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $284,455.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00125623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00191297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.08606282 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,151,976 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

