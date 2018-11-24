Edison International (EIX) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Edison International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,114,000 after buying an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,702,000 after buying an additional 539,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,151,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,336,000 after buying an additional 210,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

