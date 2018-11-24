EDRCoin (EDRC) Tops One Day Volume of $4,520.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $302,270.00 and approximately $4,520.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000215 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,627,450 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,465 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.