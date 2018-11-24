Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,242.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

