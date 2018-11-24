Electrocomponents (ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

