Elk Creek Partners LLC Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens set a $60.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at $946,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,974,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

