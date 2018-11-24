Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Stericycle stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

