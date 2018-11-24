Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lessened its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Methode Electronics worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.83. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

In other news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/elk-creek-partners-llc-sells-5151-shares-of-methode-electronics-inc-mei.html.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.