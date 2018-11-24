Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,826,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 529,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,877,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 983,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEP opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.11 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

EEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

