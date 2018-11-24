Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 307.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

