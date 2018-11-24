Energizer (ENR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have outpaced the industry in the past one year. The company’s robust fourth quarter results is boosting investor's confidence on the stock. Notably, both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. Further, as part of its efforts to enhance innovation pipeline, the company is investing heavily to improve product performance and customer experience. To expand its auto portfolio, the company’s deal with Spectrum Brands also bodes well. Soft margins and high debt level act as deterrents for the company. We note that gross margin contracted 50 bps in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, owing to currency headwinds. The company also expects high commodity costs to hurt margins. Further, high debt-to-capital ratio for the past few quarters add to the woes. Moreover, rising interest expenses are a concern. Such downsides pose a threat to the company’s bottom line in near future. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.30.

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 443.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 128.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

