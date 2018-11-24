Energous Corp (WATT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Energous worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 283,821 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WATT opened at $8.00 on Friday. Energous Corp has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Energous had a negative return on equity of 170.01% and a negative net margin of 10,168.85%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

