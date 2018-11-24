eosBLACK Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BLACK)

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One eosBLACK token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00006871 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last seven days, eosBLACK has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. eosBLACK has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $40,791.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosBLACK

eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. eosBLACK’s official website is eosblack.io. eosBLACK’s official message board is medium.com/@eosblack. eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO.

eosBLACK Token Trading

eosBLACK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosBLACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosBLACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

